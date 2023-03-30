Easter Sunday: Houston restaurants offering brunch specials

As we welcome the start of spring, there's nothing better than Easter Sunday coming soon after.

Easter falls on April 9 this year and many restaurants are offering breakfast and brunch specials for you to celebrate with family, a group of friends, or even yourself.

We've gathered a list of some spots around Houston to go out and get a good Sunday brunch.

Hull & Oak

Hull & Oak offers Southern-inspired and Texas-traditional dishes daily, and it's no different for Easter Sunday with an al a-carte menu for their Sunday DJ Brunch. Their menu includes a Rack of Lamb entrée, Stuffed Pork Loin, and Creole Snapper. Their brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make a reservation on their website.

1070 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77002

Toasted Yolk

Toasted Yolk is a well-known brunch spot and their waitlist is always filling up with people waiting to sit and enjoy their various breakfast and brunch options. Their menu includes omelets, pancakes, Arnolds, biscuits, tacos, and more! The restaurant doesn't take reservations, but you can join your local Toasted Yolk waitlist here. Participation and pricing may vary, see your local Toasted Yolk for details.

Various Locations

Perry's Steakhouse

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Perry's Steakhouse from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. with Brunch cocktails and a special dine-in menu featuring a starter, a choice of entrée, and a side. Customers can add on dessert for an additional $9. You can also order their Family-Style Easter Meal for four to go. Click here to see more about Perry's Steakhouse Brunch offerings.

Various Locations

Cru

Cru is bringing you a Wine country-style Easter Brunch with a three-course prix fixe menu for $38 as well as à la carte items. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can enjoy food items such as Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg Toast, New Zealand Lamb Chops, Steak and Eggs, Herb Roasted Salmon, dessert options, and more. You can also enjoy drink options like $6 mimosas, bellini cipriani, and other sips.

2800 Kirby Drive B-130 Houston, TX 77098

Warehouse 72

Enjoy live jazz music and brunch specials at Warehouse 72 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can enjoy music from the band There's a Fourth and choose from the restaurant's brunch special including Prime Rib, Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles, and Steak and Eggs. Kids can also enjoy a casual Easter egg hunt happening around the restaurant!

7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 305, Houston, TX 77024