Houston 'Ding-Dong ditch' suspect now facing capital murder of a child charge

The Brief The Houston man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy following a "ding-dong ditch" prank last August is now facing a capital murder of a child charge. A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on the upgraded charge. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.



The Houston man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy following a "ding-dong ditch" prank last August is now facing a capital murder of a child charge.

A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on the upgraded charge. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.

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The backstory:

Leon is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Julian Guzman outside his east Harris County home.

Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.

On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.

Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.