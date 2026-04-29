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Houston 'Ding-Dong ditch' suspect now facing capital murder of a child charge

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Updated  April 29, 2026 4:54pm CDT
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FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy following a "ding-dong ditch" prank last August is now facing a capital murder of a child charge.
    • A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on the upgraded charge. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.

HOUSTON - The Houston man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy following a "ding-dong ditch" prank last August is now facing a capital murder of a child charge.

A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on the upgraded charge. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.

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Judge denies bond reduction for Houston 'ding-dong ditch' shooting suspect
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Judge denies bond reduction for Houston 'ding-dong ditch' shooting suspect

A Harris County judge on Thursday denied a request to lower the bond for Gonzalo Leon Jr., the 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy following a "ding-dong ditch" prank last August.

The backstory:

Leon is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Julian Guzman outside his east Harris County home.

Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.

On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.

Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

The Source: Court records, previous FOX 26 reporting

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