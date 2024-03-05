A man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. in the 8400 block of the Westpark Tollway service road near Dunvale.

According to police, it appears two vehicles were traveling in the same direction when one of them may have changed lanes. Police say the vehicles collided and crashed into the structure under the toll road.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the Westpark Tollway service road.

A man was pronounced dead. Two other men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A fourth man was also transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Police say it doesn’t appear that alcohol was a factor. The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.