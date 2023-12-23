The Houston Police Department is investigating a disturbance call that lead to a shooting at a home on the block of 5400 Castlecreek Lane.

Police say a woman had approached a unidentified person and began banging on the door. The person opened the door and was attacked by the woman.

According to officials, the person shot the woman twice after being attacked. Officials were able to transport the woman to this hospital. Police say the woman is still alive.

Houston police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and an investigation is underway.