article

Charges have been filed against a woman accused of shooting a man last week in Houston, authorities said.

32-year-old Sharde Reed is charged with aggravated assault-family member.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: 86-year-old woman assaulted, burglarized by suspect

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of South Kirkwood Road, just before 7 p.m. last Friday.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Reed got into a fight, which resulted in the victim being shot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

When officers arrived, they determined a 35-year-old victim, was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Reed later told officers that she was tired of being assaulted to she shot him.

Reed was arrested and charged for her role in the incident.