Investigators need your help finding an armed robber who stole around $75,000 worth of jewelry from a store at Willowbrook Mall.

According to Houston Police Department's Robbery Division, Fabian Phillip Navarro, 19, went into the store on Sunday, May 28 around 2:30 p.m. Initially, authorities said he posed himself as a customer, walking around and examining the jewelry.

Fabian Navarro (Photo courtesy of Houston PD)

Surveillance video shows the employee helping him when Navarro suddenly pulls out a gun before jumping over the counter. The employee tried to stop him, but he is then seen pointing the gun at her and threatened to harm her if she intervened."

Efforts to find Navarro have been unsuccessful, which is why authorities are asking for your help to find the 19-year-old. He is currently facing felony charges for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Any information that could lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.