A discovery along Buffalo Bayou has left authorities seeking answers as they work to identify a woman found in an advanced state of decomposition. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences (IFS) is urging the public's assistance in identifying the deceased individual whose body was recovered on March 27.

Authorities say the woman, whose age and race remain unknown, was discovered near 8500 Cypress. Her remains were clothed in a distinctive pair of vertically striped leggings/pants bearing the label "Love Ari" and sized 2X. The leggings featured a combination of red/maroon, white/tan, and thicker black/dark stripes. A photo of a similar pair of pants was released to aid in identification efforts.

(Photo: Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

Further complicating the identification process, the woman had no discernible teeth or visible tattoos. However, investigators noted two orthopedic repairs: a plate in her right upper forearm and a rod in her lower left leg.

The Houston Police Department, assigned case number 440095-24, has been working in conjunction with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death and to locate any possible next of kin.

Despite these efforts, crucial details about the woman, including her height, weight, and precise age, remain uncertain. Authorities are appealing to the community for any information that may aid in identifying the deceased woman.

The public is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either the main number, 832-927-5000, or the Forensic Investigations line, 832-927-5001, with any potential leads or information that could assist in this investigation.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain committed to unraveling the mystery of this unidentified woman found along the banks of Buffalo Bayou, offering closure to her loved ones.



