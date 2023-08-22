HPD Homicide Detectives are rushing to the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the 300 block of Stafford Street.

Preliminary information reveals around 3:30 p.m. that two males exchanged gunfire, resulting in the death of one individual.

Officers are at the scene working diligently to gather evidence as the investigation is currently underway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stafford Street shooting scene

At this time, the identity of the deceased male has not been released, nor the motive of this shooting.

We will update you as more details become available.