A capital murder suspect wanted for a 2022 Houston shooting is now behind bars, according to authorities.

Derrick Wayne Castille was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents working in conjunction with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Texas Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on an SUV in Zavala County for a traffic violation.

Authorities said during the interview, the driver, who authorities believed was a man wanted for murder out of Harris County, gave false information about his identity.

After several attempts to flee from custody, the driver was apprehended and eventually admitted he was Castille.

As FOX 26 reported back in December 2022, Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.

It was reported he was the homeowner and heard a noise outside in the backyard and saw two people wearing COVID-style masks. Authorities said the homeowner closed the front door and later opened the garage door, but then those suspects came around the house when a fight occurred between the three.

According to investigators, the homeowner did not have a gun, but the suspects did and gunfire was heard before he was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

Castille was taken to the Zavala County Jail.