article

A man is dead, police said, after a fight with masked suspects outside his home on the city's south side overnight Saturday.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.

It was reported he was the homeowner and heard a noise outside in the backyard and saw two people wearing COVID-style masks. Authorities said the homeowner closed the front door and later opened the garage door, but then those suspects came around the house when a fight occurred between the three.

According to investigators, the homeowner did not have a gun, but the suspects did and gunfire was heard before he was later found dead from a gunshot wound. Police said no suspect vehicle was found at the scene, nor were the shooters by the time law enforcement arrived.

Witnesses said they did see two men running from the scene, but were unable to get a good look at them, so an investigation remains underway.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Authorities are asking for the public to share any information or surveillance video in the area if they have it by reaching out to HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.