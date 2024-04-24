The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found near a pond on Wednesday morning.

There is a large law enforcement presence near Lakewood Crossing Park in the 11500 block of Cypresswood Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the constable’s office, the caller reported that he was working when he found the skeletal remains in the pond area near the walking trail.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.