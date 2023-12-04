A man is in custody in connection with a bizarre and deadly shooting that unfolded in Houston's Midtown in April.

Drequan Watkins was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on December 1. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooter killed, 3 injured in Midtown shooting, police searching for additional suspect

Drequan Watkins, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Watkins is accused of shooting Kevin Lee, 62, and injuring three others at 1000 Gray Street at about 5:55 p.m. on April 17.

Police say the bizarre sequence of events began with a shooter approaching the first victim, asking, "Do you remember me?" before firing. A second victim, in the vicinity of the initial shooting, was hit by a stray bullet. As the first shooter approached Gray Street, he turned westbound.

Watkins, identified as the second shooter, came up from behind Louisiana Fried Chicken. He followed the first shooter and fired at him in front of the Greyhound bus station. During this second shooting, a rideshare driver, unrelated to the incident, was also shot in the leg. The first shooter, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A surveillance photo of Watkins was released to the public on April 18 after detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

Watkins was apprehended following an extensive investigation, including witness interviews and surveillance footage analysis.

Watkins was taken into custody by the HPD South Central Crime Suppression Team with assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He is now booked into the Harris County Jail.