One man is facing charges following an April shooting in Houston that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital, authorities said.

20-year-old Nikko Sinisterra is charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

According to Houston police, patrol officers were called out to a parking lot in the 13900 block of Westheimer Road just after 2 a.m. on April 2.

When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers later learned that a verbal fight escalated into a shooting and that's when the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition on the night of the shooting.

Police said further investigation identified Sinisterra as a suspect in the shooting, and he was later charged.