One man has been arrested and charged with murder after stabbing a woman to death in northeast Houston, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Northeast Patrol Crime Suppression Team took Marques Kelvin Potts, 58, into custody and booked him into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court.

HPD says the stabbing occurred at the New Hope Housing Sakowitz apartment complex around 7:10 p.m. on July 28. Officers received a report about a disturbance. Witnesses say they heard a woman asking for help inside an apartment.

When the police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman at the entrance of her apartment. After experiencing multiple stab wounds, paramedics pronounced her dead.

Upon conducting a thorough investigation, collecting evidence from the scene, and interviewing witnesses, law enforcement officials identified Marques Kelvin Potts as the suspect.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, filing a murder charge against Potts.