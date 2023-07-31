Houston police need help searching for Marques Kelvin Potts, 58, after fatally stabbing a woman in the 2400 block of Sakowitz Street.

Courtesy of HPD: Marques Kelvin Potts

On Saturday, July 29, around 7:10 p.m., HPD officers responded to a disturbance call at the Skaowitz apartment complex.

Reports of a woman pleading for help were made and when officers arrived a woman, 43, was found unresponsive in the entrance of her apartment.

Paramedics pronounced her deceased on the scene from multiple stab wounds. The identity of the woman has not been released.

After further investigation, evidence and statements from witnesses supported Potts as the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Potts or any information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

