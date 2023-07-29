Houston stabbing: Woman found dead from multiple stab wounds at housing complex
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a homicide near Greater Fifth Ward at a housing complex.
Officers responded to a possible stabbing in the 2400 block of Sakowitz Street on Saturday evening at New Hope Housing. According to authorities, someone called in saying there was a lot of blood on the floor.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Stabbing at 2424 Sakowitz Street (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)
HPD Lieutenant David says when officers arrived, they found a woman dead from multiple stab wounds. The incident is believed to be domestic violence.
According to authorities, the woman's possible boyfriend is a suspect and left the scene before they arrived.
Police are reportedly on the scene investigating and working to obtain a warrant for the boyfriend.