Houston police are investigating a homicide near Greater Fifth Ward at a housing complex.

Officers responded to a possible stabbing in the 2400 block of Sakowitz Street on Saturday evening at New Hope Housing. According to authorities, someone called in saying there was a lot of blood on the floor.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stabbing at 2424 Sakowitz Street (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

HPD Lieutenant David says when officers arrived, they found a woman dead from multiple stab wounds. The incident is believed to be domestic violence.

According to authorities, the woman's possible boyfriend is a suspect and left the scene before they arrived.

Police are reportedly on the scene investigating and working to obtain a warrant for the boyfriend.