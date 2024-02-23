The United States Department of Justice announced a Houston man, Kentrelle Tatum, 24, has been indicted on multiple counts of robbery following the robbery of several Starbucks locations throughout Houston.

A federal grand jury indicted Tatum on Feb. 15 on five counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.

Authorities say in 2023 from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, Tatum allegedly robbed five separate Houston-area Starbucks establishments over the course of six days while brandishing a firearm.

Tatum is a convicted felon who has had a criminal history, according to officials.

Authorities said as a convicted felon, Tatum was not supposed to carry a firearm under federal law.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each of the five counts of robbery. Each charge could also result in fines of up to $250,000.

Tatum's brandishing charges also carry a mandatory seven-year prison term to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed.