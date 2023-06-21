The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects who were involved in an aggravated robbery earlier this month.

According to Houston police, two unknown males forced entry into a business, located at the 3400 block of West Orem, around 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

SUGGESTED: 'What about a bullet in your head?' Woman threatens federal judge through voicemail message

Authorities said the victim attempted to close the door on one of the suspects and was shot in the face with a handgun.

That's when, officials said, the suspects ran into the business, grabbed cash, and fled the scene in a red 4-door sedan.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The suspects were described as Black males. One of the suspect was described as being 20 to 26-years-old, 6'3" to 6'4" tall, 170 to 180 pounds with a dark complexion. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie and red shorts. The other suspect was described as being 29 to 37-years-old, 5'8" to 5'9" tall, 210 to 220 pounds with a dark complexion. He was seen wearing an orange shirt and camo shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.