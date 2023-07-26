article

Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting in a West Houston parking garage on Tuesday night as a security guard confronted burglary suspect(s) breaking into cars.

HPD says the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at 8820 Westheimer Road. It is unclear if the guard managed to fire any shots, but the suspect(s) fired multiple shots.

As a result, the guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was found on the 3rd floor of the parking garage.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to the reports of the shooting. The injured guard was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and had to undergo surgery.

HPD says bullets hit some of the cars in the parking garage, and there was broken glass in the parking lot, possibly from the suspect's getaway car being struck by bullets.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Houston Police Department or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.