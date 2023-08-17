Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Police investigating officer-involved shooting

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Kingwood. 

Officials said the suspect was not struck, and the officer was uninjured. 

Authorities added the suspect is in custody. 

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 