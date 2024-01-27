The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal early Saturday morning shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, a male suspect approached a man and his girlfriend at the pumps at the "Zip In Zip Out" Chevron Gas Station located at 11095 Ella Blvd. Police say the suspect pistol-whipped the man at the gas station and demanded his wallet.

After investigating, police found out that a bystander, unrelated to the victim or the suspect, witnessed the robbery and shot the suspect. The shooter then instructed the robbery victim to retrieve what the suspect had taken before leaving the scene.

The robbery suspect later died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities are attempting to locate the individual who shot the robbery suspect.

The case details, including charge decisions, are up to the District Attorney’s office and investigators.

We will continue to update as information becomes available.