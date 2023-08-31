Houston crime: Man wanted for failing to pay for drink, displayed knife at Houston restaurant

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery at a restaurant last month.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Sunday, July 16, when the suspect entered a fast-food restaurant, located at the 8100 block of West Sam Houston.

Officials said the man, described as a Black male, between 30 to 40 years old, 6'1" to 6'2" tall, 150 to 180 pounds and wearing a plaid shirt, walked up to the fountain drinks while displaying a knife in his waistband and filled up a cup without paying for it.

The report stated a store employee informed the suspect that he would have to pay for the drink before leaving.

However, officials said, that's when the man threatened to harm the employee and then fled the location in an unknown direction.

