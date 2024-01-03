A Harris County grand jury declined to charge a man with murder after he shot 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington multiple times who was seen trying to rob a southwest Houston Taquería last year.

According to a press release, Grand jurors "no billed" the shooter, who was a customer at the El Ranchito restaurant on South Gessner on January 5 2023. Officials say grand jurors reviewed the case following an investigation by the Houston Police Department.

In our recent report, a man was seen by customers wearing a black ski mask and gloves walking into the restaurant demanding money. Police managed to get surveillance footage from the store's camera and saw the man using a gun to take customers' money.

While the man was collecting money, another man also eating at the restaurant pulled out his gun and shot the gunman multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

