Houston crime: Man found fatally shot at Robert C. Stuart Park identified

Houston police are currently investigating the death of a man found shot at Robert C. Stuart Park early Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Jimmy Allan Goree, aged 38, by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to reports, a passerby discovered the unresponsive man around 4 a.m. and promptly notified authorities. Despite efforts from paramedics, Goree was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen.

SUGGESTED: VIDEO: Man shot multiple times crashes SUV then runs to Houston club for help

Law enforcement officials have indicated that no weapon or vehicle associated with the victim was found at the scene. It remains unclear whether the shooting occurred at the park or at another location. Officers had patrolled the area around midnight, and Goree was not present at that time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The investigation into Goree's death is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.