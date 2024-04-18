Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a park early Thursday morning.

The man was discovered around 4 a.m. at Robert C. Stuart Park in the 7200 block of Bellfort Ave.

Police say someone who had gone to the park to walk found the unresponsive man and called for help.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Bellfort Ave.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. He had been shot at least once in the abdomen.

Police say no weapon or vehicle the man may have been in was found at the scene.

It’s not known at this time if he was actually shot at the park or another location. Officers were in the area around midnight, and the man wasn’t there at the time, police say.

The investigation continues.