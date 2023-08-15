Houston Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

HPD responded to reports of a shooting on Fondren Road finding an unconscious man wounded from multiple gunshots lying near a bus stop around 1:20 a.m.

Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived. HFD took the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man who was killed, believed to be in his 20s, has not been officially identified, pending confirmation from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators learned the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.