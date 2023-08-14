The Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, is asking for the public's help identifying a man in a burglary and credit card theft investigation.

On August 5, police were called out to the 117000 block of Idelbrook Drive in the Norchester Subdivision in response to a reported burglary of a motor vehicle.

The victim told deputies that their credit cards were stolen from their vehicle and were being used at a nearby convenience store.

Surveillance video captured the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards at the nearby store.

He is described as a black man with glasses.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Precinct 4 dispatch office at (281) 376-3472.

