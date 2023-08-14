Expand / Collapse search
Harris County Crime: Burglary, credit card theft suspect sought by deputies

By
Published 
Updated 5:33PM
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Harris County, TX - The Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, is asking for the public's help identifying a man in a burglary and credit card theft investigation.

On August 5, police were called out to the 117000 block of Idelbrook Drive in the Norchester Subdivision in response to a reported burglary of a motor vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Harris County couple charged after confessing to killing man after husband discovers affair

The victim told deputies that their credit cards were stolen from their vehicle and were being used at a nearby convenience store.

Surveillance video captured the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards at the nearby store.

He is described as a black man with glasses.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Precinct 4 dispatch office at (281) 376-3472.

