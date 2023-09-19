article

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that left one man dead and another seriously injured in north Houston on September 9.

Rigo Pena, Jr., 27, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 178th State District Court.

During this incident, Tom Louis, 55, was fatally shot. Another, aged 57, was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to information provided by the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, they received a call about a shooting at 4115 Weaver Road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered Louis lying in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

A second man was also shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

According to initial investigations and witness accounts, Louis verbally argued with an unknown man. During the argument, the man pulled a gun out of his waistband. The other victim and Louis struggled with the suspect, resulting in multiple gunshots.

Initially only described as a Hispanic male, "Junior," the suspect left the scene in a maroon, four-door pickup truck of unknown make or model.

Further investigation led to the identification of Rigo Pena Jr. as the suspect in this case.

On September 18, he voluntarily surrendered to officers from the HPD Northeast Crime Suppression Team without incident. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.