Houston crime: Man shot to death in convenience store parking lot on Northborough

Updated 9:49AM
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The shooting was reported overnight in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Northborough.

Police say it’s unclear how the shooting transpired at this time. There is no description of a suspect.

Investigators will review surveillance video. They would also like to speak with any witnesses who might have information on the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.