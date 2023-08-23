Houston police are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The shooting was reported overnight in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Northborough.

Police say it’s unclear how the shooting transpired at this time. There is no description of a suspect.

SUGGESTED: Dispute in moving truck ends in deadly shooting, crash on US 290: police

Investigators will review surveillance video. They would also like to speak with any witnesses who might have information on the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.