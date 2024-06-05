Three juveniles were arrested in connection with weapon and drug charges following a firearm discharge incident on Wednesday near Cypress Creek Park.

Upon arrival at 1900 Naplechase Crest Drive, authorities discovered the juveniles in possession of seven pills of Xanax and three handguns, one of which had been modified for automatic firing, a violation of the law.

According to Constable Mark Herman, one juvenile faces charges of drug possession and possession of a prohibited weapon, while another is charged with carrying a weapon unlawfully. The third juvenile is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

All three were promptly arrested and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Facility. Currently, their bond and court dates remain pending.