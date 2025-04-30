Leo's River Oaks | Foodies and Friends

The Brief Leo's River Oaks is located at 2009 West Gray. A fixed-price, 3-course brunch is available on Mother's Day. Katie Stone talks with Executive Chef Tim Reading and General Manager Scott Smith.



Katie Stone talks with Executive Chef Tim Reading and General Manager Scott Smith at Leo's River Oaks

Leo's River Oaks hours & location

Leo's River Oaks is located at 2009 West Gray next door to the iconic River Oaks Theater.

They are closed Sunday and Monday open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Happy Hour runs from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday in the Bar and on the Patio.

Reservations can be made through Open Table.

Special Mother's Day menu

A fixed-price, 3-course brunch is available on Mother's Day. It is $70 per adult and available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

First Course

Avocado Toast with Marinated Tomatoes & Feta

Second Course

Crab Cake Benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise Sauce & Arugula

OR

Steak & Eggs with Chimichurri & Leo Potatoes



Third Course

French Toast Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream & Toasted Hazelnuts

Dress code

Leo's does have a dress code:

Men - Dress slacks, well-fitted pants or chinos, paired with a collared dress shirt, polo shirt, or a neat T-Shirt. Closed-Toe shoes such as loafers or dress shoes are preferred, presentable sneakers are appropriate. Jackets and ties are optional.

Women - Dresses, skirts, dress pants, or stylish jeans with a blouse, stylish top, a neat T-Shirt, or a casual top. Closed-Toe shoes, elegant sandals, or fashionable flats are appropriate.

Denim - Well-Maintained and fashionable denim jeans are permitted. Pair them with a smart top or a blouse and closed-toe shoes or fashionable sneakers. Overly distressed, torn, or baggy jeans are not permitted.

Discouraged - Athletic wear, including gym shorts, sweatpants, and athletic jerseys are only allowed in the bar or patio area. Revealing clothing, tank tops, excessively casual T-Shirts, and slogans with offensive or inappropriate language. Flip-Flops and excessively casual footwear like slippers. Ball and skull caps are not permitted.