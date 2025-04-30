Leo's River Oaks | Foodies and Friends
Katie Stone talks with Executive Chef Tim Reading and General Manager Scott Smith at Leo's River Oaks
Leo's River Oaks hours & location
Leo's River Oaks is located at 2009 West Gray next door to the iconic River Oaks Theater.
They are closed Sunday and Monday open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Happy Hour runs from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday in the Bar and on the Patio.
Reservations can be made through Open Table.
Special Mother's Day menu
A fixed-price, 3-course brunch is available on Mother's Day. It is $70 per adult and available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
First Course
Avocado Toast with Marinated Tomatoes & Feta
Second Course
Crab Cake Benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise Sauce & Arugula
OR
Steak & Eggs with Chimichurri & Leo Potatoes
Third Course
French Toast Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream & Toasted Hazelnuts
Dress code
Leo's does have a dress code:
Men - Dress slacks, well-fitted pants or chinos, paired with a collared dress shirt, polo shirt, or a neat T-Shirt. Closed-Toe shoes such as loafers or dress shoes are preferred, presentable sneakers are appropriate. Jackets and ties are optional.
Women - Dresses, skirts, dress pants, or stylish jeans with a blouse, stylish top, a neat T-Shirt, or a casual top. Closed-Toe shoes, elegant sandals, or fashionable flats are appropriate.
Denim - Well-Maintained and fashionable denim jeans are permitted. Pair them with a smart top or a blouse and closed-toe shoes or fashionable sneakers. Overly distressed, torn, or baggy jeans are not permitted.
Discouraged - Athletic wear, including gym shorts, sweatpants, and athletic jerseys are only allowed in the bar or patio area. Revealing clothing, tank tops, excessively casual T-Shirts, and slogans with offensive or inappropriate language. Flip-Flops and excessively casual footwear like slippers. Ball and skull caps are not permitted.