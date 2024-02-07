Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Driver in custody after leading DPS Troopers on pursuit

Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - One driver is now in custody following a pursuit with DPS Troopers, officials said. 

Officials stated a driver was speeding, and DPS Troopers tried to stop the driver based on speed. 

However, the driver was later apprehended in the 4100 block of North Shepherd. 

Authorities said there was a gun in the car. 

DPS Pursuit - 02-07-2024

Photo from the scene. 

The driver is facing charges of felony evading and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Authorities added they are still looking for a passenger as well. 

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 