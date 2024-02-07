Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a north Houston murder.

Wallick Elie Thompson,48, is accused of fatally shooting a man on March 12, 2021, around 5:20 a.m. at the 830 block of Green Meadow Lane.

Thompson is described as a black man, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing about 190 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) and submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



