22-year-old Cardarius Jamar Woodard has picked up new criminal charge while out on bond for murder. He's also violated his bond conditions repeatedly, and yet he remains free from jail.

"Since he's passed, I've thought about him every single day," said Judith Walters, David Walters's mother.

The wooden box in front of Pamela Walters and her mother, Judith, is all they have left of 60-year-old David Walters.

"I don't want to spread them," Judith said. "I just have to have them."

In August 2022, police say David Walters was shot to death by Woodard.

Walters was working as a maintenance man at a small apartment building in Montrose.

"He's done so many things, and he's survived them all. He didn't survive someone coming into his home, and shooting him for nothing," said David's sister Pamela,

Many believe David Walters died as a hero.

"He stepped in front of his co-worker and saved her life," said Pamela. "She could have been murdered."

In no time at all, Woodard was out of jail on bond.

"While out on bond, the defendant picks up terroristic threat charges," said Andy Kahn with Crime Stoppers. "He threatened to kill one of his family members."

Court records show Woodard continuously violated his curfew. Pre-Trial Services even told the court they had no way to contact Woodard, because he doesn't have a phone.

"How in God's name can you honestly, this person is being monitored and supervised under house arrest, when you legitimately can't get a hold of him if you need to," Kahan said.

"That's crazy," said Pamela. "How can you monitor somebody when you cannot get in touch with them?"

Court records indicate Woodard acted up during one of his court appearances and had to be removed.

"If you can't behave yourself in a courtroom, where all eyes and ears are upon you, what on Earth makes you think this particular person is going to abide by the laws of society?" said Kahan.