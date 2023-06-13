Judge revokes, reinstates 18-year-old man's bond then allegedly murders father of 4

26-year-old Jamie Torres had a lot to smile about, 5-year-old twin girls, a 4-year-old son, and an 11-month-old baby girl.

His widow described him as a hard-working, strong, devoted father who was never in any trouble.

SUGGESTED: 21-year-old air conditioning tech charged with sexual assault, stalking continues to have contact with public

That's something 18-year-old Jamie Salinas can't say.

On October 17, 2022, Salinas was charged with disarming a police officer.

"There was a reason the officer pulled him over," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They got into it, and then he tried to take his firearm."

SUGGESTED: Magistrate grants $100 bond to habitual offender accused of breaking into police vehicle, stealing weapons

339th Criminal District Court Judge Tavia Bell set Salinas's bond at just $7,500 hundred, and he walked out of jail.

According to pre-trial services, Salinas repeatedly violated his curfew requirements.

Judge Tavia Bell revoked Salinas's bond, but allowed him to walk out of jail the very next day. She didn't even raise his bond amount.

"That decision you can plausibly argue perhaps cost Mr. Torres his life," said Kahan.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Jamie Torres was found shot to death May 7 on the service road of the 12800 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Police say Salinas wanted Torres' truck.

"His friends did tell us he came alone and left alone, and we cannot find his truck," said HPD Lieutenant Izaguirre.

Now, Salinas is charged with capital murder.

Remember judges, like Tavia Bell, have the power to revoke bonds and keep defendants, like Salinas, behind bars.

"As we've seen time and time again on the Breaking Bond segments, you did good by revoking the bond, you just didn't keep it revoked," Kahan said.