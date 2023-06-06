On April 27, 2020, Carlos Guevara Jr was charged with sexual assault. Last March, he was charged with felony stalking.

"And it's a pretty serious case of stalking, because there's all sorts of protective orders," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

SUGGESTED: Houston mom accused of pulling machete on woman at Haviland Park

Court documents state Guevara stalked a woman from August 1, 2021, through March 22, 2023.

According to the court file, the woman is not the same woman Guevara is accused of sexually assaulting.

Precinct 4 Constable deputies say he created multiple fake social media pages to stay in contact with the woman after she asked him multiple times to cease all communication.

Remember Guevara is out on bond for sexual assault when he gets charged with stalking.

"It's enough that the district attorney's office felt warranted to try to get his bond revoked," Kahan said.

SUGGESTED: Woman seen on Bush Intercontinental Airport runway, taken into custody

The DA's office asked 262nd Criminal Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray for a hearing to revoke Guevara's bond.

"The court elects not to revoke his bond," said Kahan. "They just deny the request, and they give the defendant another bond for the stalking."

Guevara's employer, Legendary Installers, sent a letter to the court stating that he's a HVAC technician. His job description is repairing, maintenance, and installing air conditioning units.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The business owner is asking the judge if his curfew can be extended to 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Judge Gray agreed.

"Would you feel really comfortable knowing that someone is on bond for sexual assault and stalking is in your home?" Kahan said.

"I'd want to know if someone was alleged of sexual assault or assault of any kind coming into my house to work," said Sydney Zuiker, Safety Institute Director for Crime Stoppers.

Legendary Installers has a home office in a gated community in northwest Harris County.

FOX 26 spoke to the business owner, and asked when Guevara goes to homes if he discloses the criminal charges he's facing. The business owner would only say he didn't want to discuss Guevara's criminal cases.