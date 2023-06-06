A woman seen on a runway at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport caused a brief shutdown on Tuesday evening.

Details are very limited, but airport officials said the woman was on runway 15.

Houston police and airport operations crews quickly arrived on the scene and took the woman into custody.

Officials said the woman was being checked out by paramedics.

It's unclear how the woman was able to get onto airport property.

This comes after another man was able to gain access to the underbelly of one airplane at Bush Intercontinental Airport during Memorial Day weekend.

No word yet if the woman will be charged in connection to this incident.