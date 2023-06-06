A Houston mom who documents on social media, how she and her children live in a van now resides, temporarily at least, in the Harris County Jail.

It was at Haviland Park in southwest Houston where police say Eugena Morris, 28, went after a woman with a machete and Morris was arrested and taken to jail on Sunday.

Eugena Marie Morris (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Living in a van with her three daughters, Morris has posted extensive videos on TikTok of how they survive living life this way.

"You don't know what people go through, or have been through to survive" Morris is seen saying in one of her videos.

In another clip, Morris' 3-year-old daughter is washing dishes outside with a dishpan on the sidewalk and a hotplate on the ground nearby with food cooking on it.

According to court records, Child Protective Services (CPS) has now been contacted after the mother of three allegedly argued with several people at Haviland Park. Then detectives say Morris went to her van, got a machete, and charged at a woman. The woman was able to get away, however, uninjured.

When Morris was arrested, investigators say there was a strong trash odor coming from the van and quite a bit was found making it clear the family lived in the vehicle, such as a bucket used as a toilet. Officers also said the children and their clothes were dirty.

In the recordings, Morris talks a lot about her girls and being a single mother.

"I have nobody to support me," Morris says in another social media video.



Morris also has quite a bit to say about believing the value of a dollar soon won't be worth the paper it's printed on, perhaps explaining how she and her daughters ended up here.

"I'm not trying to sacrifice my soul and my dignity for a piece of paper that doesn't mean anything," Morris says in another one of the videos.

Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and with Endangering a Child and had her bond set at $10,000.