Serial stowaway facing charges after endangering airline passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport

A man, who has been caught multiple times trying to stow himself away in an airplane compartment, is facing new charges.

Jehffrey Gutirres is charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility.

On January 12, Gutirres was charged with trespassing at Cypress Falls High School and was released on a PR bond.

Then on April 28, Gutirres was charged with criminal trespass to a critical infrastructure facility. In that case, he trespassed within the secured area at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Gutirres was released on a PR bond with the conditions that he not go within 200 feet of any location within George Bush Intercontinental Airport or William P. Hobby Airport. He was also ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, to refrain from committing additional crimes, and to personally appear in court on time every time he is ordered to do so.

However, that wasn't the case as about a month later, or last Saturday, he returned to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to court documents.

On May 27, while he was released on bond, Gutirres removed his electronic monitoring device and returned to the secure area of the airport.

Officials said Gutirres engaged in conduct that not only violated the conditions set for his release on bond, but he placed 166 passengers on American Airlines Flight 1551 in grave danger by stowing away in a compartment within the aircraft containing critical steering cables and hydraulic components.

Photo from court documents

As result, the passengers on the flight had to be deboarded, resulting in serious delays and interruptions to airport operations.

Officials said Gutirres conduct is also an extreme act for the purpose of escaping from Harris County to avoid prosecution as he would be in Chicago if he had succeeded.

However, this is not Gutirres' first time attempting this, according to court documents.

Back on November 27, 2021, Gutirres arrived in Miami, Florida from Guatemala City, Guatemala by stowing away within the landing gear compartment on American Airlines Flight 1182.

During an investigation into that matter, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol determined that the defendant, "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft" and stated "persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft."

Officials were seeking a $250,000 bond for Gutirres, however, the judge in the case issued a $1 million bond.