Houston crime: Child molester sentenced to 60 years in prison without parole

A 50-year-old Houston man will spend the next 60 years in prison without parole for repeatedly molesting two girls over several months beginning in 2020, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Daniel A. Reyes-Gomez was convicted by a Harris County jury of continuous sexual assault of a child for abusing two girls who were seven and 12 at the time. He opted to have his punishment determined by the judge, who handed down a 60-year sentence on Thursday.

SUGGESTED: Houston FBI agent charged for stealing government, residents property

"Our children are our most vulnerable victims," Ogg said. "And it is vitally important that we go to trial on cases like this so that the young girls who were abused get justice."

Reyes-Gomez was prosecuted in a three-day trial by Assistant District Attorney Danielle Oxford, a chief in the DA’s Crimes Against Children Division, and ADA Rachel Barlow, who is assigned to the DA’s Trafficking/Exploitation Division.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Under the law in Texas, Reyes-Gomez must serve every day of the 60-year prison sentence and will not be eligible for parole.