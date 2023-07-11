Houston crime: Brazen drive-thru robbery, crooks shatter woman's window while she ordered food

A newly released video shows a brazen robbery play out in broad daylight in Northwest Houston.

"We're not safe anywhere we go. It doesn't even matter where we go, we're not safe," the victim said.

The woman targeted is choosing to remain anonymous; she feels safer that way, because the suspects who robbed her in broad daylight got away with all of her personal information.

"My driver's license, my social security card," she explained.

On March 17 2023, she took a lunch break, she stopped by the bank, and then drove a few minutes away to the Raising Canes off of FM 1960 in the Willowbrook area, and that's when she became the victim of a shocking robbery.

"It took a while for me to sleep well," she said.

Video released by the HPD robbery division shows someone jumps out of a white SUV, then the suspect broke out her window, snatched her purse, and jumped back into the SUV, all while she was sitting in the driver's seat.

"As soon as I turned my head to place my order, all I know is my window was being bashed in, in seconds… My immediate reaction was to get out of the car, because I thought someone was shooting in my car, all I see is glass flying, so I got out, and I was kneeling down like someone was shooting at me," she recalled.

She believes those crooks followed her from the bank, she says what they didn't know was she was making deposits not actually taking money out. So the crooks only got away with her cell phone, personal items, $50 in cash, and credit cards which she canceled immediately.

When asked what her message to the criminals is, she replied, "Get a job! Just like I have to get up at 5 a.m. every morning, please get a job, and do what you need to do for yourself like I do for myself."

Those suspects are still on the loose. Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the getaway SUV seen in that footage should call police or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.