Houston crime: 3-year-old boy shot in the face passes away

The Houston Police Department is reporting that a 3-year-old boy who was in the hospital with critical injuries has passed away.

According to authorities, 3-year-old Aiden Soloman died on Sunday.

As FOX 26 reported last week, a shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Ozark on June 29.

Officials said that when officers arrived on the scene, there were three adults and three other small children inside the home.

Officers did speak with the adults in the house and have received conflicting statements about where everyone was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

HPD homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.