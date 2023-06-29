Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: 3-year-old critically injured in afternoon shooting, police investigating

Houston Police Department
FOX 26 Houston
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a 3-year-old was injured in a shooting. 

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Ozark. 

Officials said a 3-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

An investigation is underway. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest information. 