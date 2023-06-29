Houston shooting: 3-year-old critically injured in afternoon shooting, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after a 3-year-old was injured in a shooting.
Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Ozark.
Officials said a 3-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest information.