Houston crime: 24-year-old man allegedly murders 37-year-old convicted sex offender

A case of vigilante justice? According to court documents, James Lewis Spencer lll made statements, such as if the cops were not going to do anything to pedophiles, maybe he should kill them himself.

"The only time I've seen something like this was in the movies, period," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

SUGGESTED: Russet Leaf Trace shooting: Suspect charged in connection with deadly triple shooting

It doesn't appear Spencer and 37-year-old Sean Connery Showers knew each other.

It was apparently Showers criminal history that prompted Spencer to allegedly kill him in cold blood last May.

"Someone that knew the defendant tipped off investigators, telling them the defendant wanted to rob, and harm type of men who do bad things to little children. He knew how to track them via an app on the phone," Kahan said.

When he was 23, Showers pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

"Possessing some egregious child pornography of young children doing sexual acts that we can't say on the air," said Kahan.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Showers failed to register as a convicted sex offender.

In 2018, he was arrested after entering Bellaire High School during standard operating hours without notifying the school's administrative office.

"He was actually sent to prison," Kahan said. "He got a two year-sentence, which he completed that sentence in 2021."

Last May, police say Spencer contacted Showers.

During his probable cause hearing, the magistrate stated Spencer claimed to be a minor and agreed to meet Showers to have sex.

While Showers was walking down the street in the 900 block of Northwood, police say Spencer drove by and shot Shoulders several times.

The magistrate pointed out to Spencer, a car was seen on video fleeing the area after multiple shots were fired.

Showers criminal history appears to be the only motive in his murder.

Police say Spencer admitted to his role in the killing.

"The first thing that came to my mind was Death Wish Charles Bronson or the Vigilante Killer Bernard Getz," said Kahan.

Spencer's bond is set at $250,000.