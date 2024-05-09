An Atascocita neighborhood has a heavy police presence as Harris County authorities investigate the death of an infant on Thursday.

Details are limited but according to Constable Mark Herman, there law enforcement is in the 12400 block of Fossil Point Lane after reports a 6-month-old was not breathing.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the child dead at the scene.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, officials say.