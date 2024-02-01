Russet Leaf Trace shooting: Suspect charged in connection with deadly triple shooting

An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly triple shooting at a house party in Katy, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 25-year-old Jaylon McIntyre has been charged with capital murder in connection with the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 people killed, 2 injured after gunshots fired at house party in Katy neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Russet Leaf Trace last month.

Gonzalez said McIntyre was initially booked in jail on an aggravated assault charge, but the charge was upgraded.