Houston police are investigating what led up to a fiery crash that left a woman dead.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of S. Gessner.

According to police, it appears a Chevy Camaro was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The car caught on fire. Police say a nearby officer tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. However, police say fireworks are believed to have ignited in the trunk of the car, and the fire extinguisher was not very effective.

Houston firefighters and police at the scene of a deadly crash on S. Gessner.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. A female passenger, believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead.

Police say the male driver made it out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine what factors may have led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.