Houston crash: Two cars involved in deadly crash, at least one person killed

Multiple lanes are closed northwest of Houston after a deadly crash between two vehicles, officials say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are investigating a crash at 12013 SH-99 in north Harris County with two vehicles one is said to be a box truck.

Officials have confirmed one person was dead at the scene.

The eastbound ramp to SH-249 is closed and the eastbound lanes of 99 are also shut down for the time being.

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.