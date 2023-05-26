Authorities have shut down an illegal game room in northwest Harris County.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

According to Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, officers received tips about illegal gambling at the 24300 block of Aldine Westfield Rd.

An undercover investigation ensued and constable deputies confirmed there was in fact gambling occurring.

After receiving a search warrant, authorities were able to raid the game room and seized several gambling proceeds, numerous gambling devices, as well as documents that corroborated what was happening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

An employee, Reshav Bhandari, was arrested on criminal charges but was later out on bond.

"Illegal gambling often lead to much larger crimes putting the safety of the public in jeopardy," Constable Herman said in a statement. "They are often targeted locations for serious crimes. These illegal gambling businesses are not regulated by the state and therefor do not create a ‘fair’ chance at winning. If you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online.