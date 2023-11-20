Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Houston involving a bicyclist.

Police responded to the intersection of Houston Avenue and Winter Street around 9:15pm and found a man who was riding his bicycle critically injured.

According to a witness at the scene, the man was riding southbound in the #1 lane when a white sedan hit the bicycle, sending the man flying.

Police say the driver did not stop and continued on after hitting the man. Medical responders were at the scene and took the man to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, hit-and-run investigators are gathering evidence and looking over security camera footage and interviewing witnesses.